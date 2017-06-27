Jason Patt discusses the rebuilding Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Now the focus is on the distant future instead of the one in front of them.

Many would say that it's overdue, but the Bulls are finally in a rebuilding mode after being stuck in mediocrity for the past two seasons. Jimmy Butler is gone, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo might follow if the Bulls could get there way, and Fred Hoiberg is ready to start over with a team that is indeed young and more athletic.

So now what for the franchise? Jason Patt of FanRag Sports discussed that on Tuesday's Sports Feed on the same day that the team introduced Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and Leuri Markkanen to the media at the Advocate Center.

He discussed the prospects of those players and more in his first appearance on the show with Jarrett Payton & Josh Frydman.

