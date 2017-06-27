× Free Talenti gelato at Millennium Park today

CHICAGO – It wouldn’t be summertime without some free gelato. Talenti is giving away 15,000 free pints of delicious gelato in Millennium Park on Tuesday, June 27!

You can find your free pint west of the Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St. starting at noon according to DNAInfo.

The giveaway will happen before Millennium Park’s free showing of ‘Julie & Julia’ and feature some of Talenti’s popular flavors like cinnamon peach biscuit, vanilla chai, and double dark chocolate.

No purchase is necessary, so go out and get yourself some free gelato while supplies last!