Cubs set to make second White House visit

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The World Series trophy is making the rounds on Capitol Hill and the Cubs aren’t far behind it.

Go, @Cubs, go! Happy to celebrate the 2016 World Series Champions today #FlyTheW pic.twitter.com/rozZ53Y9JN — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) June 27, 2017

Joe Maddon and company are scheduled to visit the White House Wednesday for the second time this year.

Cubs say about 2 dozen from their traveling party which includes players will visit the WH tomorrow. — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) June 27, 2017

It’s not mandatory for players to attend and it’s not considered a formal occasion like the first time.

Maddon says he’s going to make the trip out of respect to the Office and the Ricketts family, who organized the impromptu get-together.

#Cubs Maddon says he's going to the White House on Wed out of respect to the Ricketts family, the office. The trophy was on Capitol Hill — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) June 27, 2017

No word yet on if Maddon and the team will meet with President Trump, but “it’s a possibility.”