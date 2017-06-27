Cubs set to make second visit to the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The World Series trophy is making the rounds on Capitol Hill and the Cubs aren’t far behind it.
Joe Maddon and company are scheduled to visit the White House Wednesday for the second time this year.
It’s not mandatory for players to attend and it’s not considered a formal occasion like the first time.
Maddon says he’s going to make the trip out of respect to the Office and the Ricketts family, who organized the impromptu get-together.
No word yet on if Maddon and the team will meet with President Trump, but “it’s a possibility.”