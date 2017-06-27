× Car tied to missing U of I scholar found, FBI says

URBANA, Ill. — The car officials say was used in the abduction of a 26-year-old woman has been found, according to the FBI.

Officials say they located the black Saturn Astra that is tied to Yingying Zhang’s disappearance. She has been missing since Friday, June 9.

According to police, security cameras captured Zhang getting into a car at the corner of West Clark Street and North Goodwin Avenue in Urbana, Ill., at about 2 p.m. that day

The FBI continues to offer a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading up to the location of Zhang.

Zhang’s family says they are working with Champaign County Crime Stoppers to offer a $40,000 reward.

Zhang is a visiting scholar in the University of Illinois’ Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-225-5324.

Police did not release any additional information about the located vehicle.