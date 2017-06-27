× 5 shot on West Side among several wounded in Tuesday shootings

CHICAGO – Five people were taken to the hospital tonight after a shooting on Chicago’s West Side.

Police say five people, three females and two males, were shot around 8:45 p.m.in the 200 block of S. Lotus in the city’s South Austin neighrbohood.

Police say a male suspect approached the five people and fired a gun.

The five victims were taken to the hospital in conditions ranging from fair to serious.

The ages of the victims have not been released.

The circumstance surrounding the shooting is not yet know.

Police are investigating.

Earlier Tuesday, three people were shot during a drive-by in the 4900 block of South Princeton.

Police say the victims there ranged in age from 17-years-old to 33-years-old.

The 33-year-old male was shot in the hand.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the lower back and abdomen. That man is in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy is also in critical condition was hit in the knee.

Police are searching for the shooter.