3 Chicago police officers indicted in cover-up of Laquan McDonald shooting

CHICAGO — Three current of former Chicago police officers are indicted on charges of conspiring to cover up alleged wrongdoing by Officer Jason Van Dyke in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

David March, Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney were each charged with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice.

Cook County Special Prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday, which wgntv.com will carry live.

