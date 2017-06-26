× White Sox Game Notes For Monday vs. NY Yankees

* The Yankees lost, 7-6, at home to the Rangers yesterday, dropping two of three over the weekend to Texas, and falling to 2-10 in their last 12 games overall. New York has lost six straight road contests, with four of those setbacks coming by a single run.

* Chicago was swept three straight by the A’s over the weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field, getting outscored by a combined 18-5 in those contests. The White Sox have been swept six times in 2+ game series this season – most of any AL team, and tied for second most in MLB overall.

* New York took two of three from Chicago in these clubs’ first series of the season, April 17-19, at Yankee Stadium. Dating to the beginning of 2014, the Yanks and White Sox have split their last 10 games at Guaranteed Rate Field, each wining five times.

* Jordan Montgomery went 5.2 innings and allowed two runs (both earned) last Wednesday against the Angels, garnering the win, and improving to 3-0 with a 2.96 ERA in four starts this month. The last Yankee rookie to go 4-0 or better in a single month was Ivan Nova, who went 5-0 in August 2011.

* David Holmberg allowed four runs (two earned) in just 3.1 IP last Wednesday in Minnesota, taking the loss, and falling to 1-1 with a 3.98 ERA in five starts this season. Tonight will be Holmberg’s first career appearance vs. the Yankees.

* Aaron Judge went 2-for-3 with an RBI on Sunday, and has now reached base safely (via h, bb, hbp) in 27 straight games – the longest streak of any Yankee since Derek Jeter had a 34-gamer to end the 2012 campaign. Judge leads all AL players in batting average (.332), home runs (26) and RBI (59) in 2017.