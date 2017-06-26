× Teen shot and killed at Gage Park gas station

CHICAGO — A teenager was shot and killed outside a Marathon gas station in the Gage Park neighborhood Sunday night.

At the gas station at 52nd and Western, police say a man and woman drove up to 17-year-old Alfredo Lozna and they started arguing. The man in the car shot the teen, who returned fire, but it’s not clear whether he hit anyone. Lozna was taken to Stroger Hospital but was later pronounced dead. The killer hasn’t been caught.

A total of four people were shot to death over the weekend on Chicago streets, and 40 were injured. Paramedics found a man Sunday morning at the site of a car crash near 79th and Brandon with gunshot wounds to the head and shoulder. He didn’t survive.

Saturday afternoon, a drive-by shooter killed 28-year-old Maurice Parnell in the 1200 block of north Laramie, in the Austin neighborhood. And Friday evening, two people got out of a car in Garfield Park, and shot and killed 21-year-old Deangelo Pleasant, of Cicero, on a front porch at 4700 West End.