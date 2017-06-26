× Police searching for missing 12-year-old Austin girl

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home in South Austin Saturday afternoon.

Her name is Destiny Gilbert, and her mother says she walked out of her house in the 600 block of north Pine Ave. without permission around 2 p.m. Sunday, and was last seen on Homan and Fulton on the West Side at 3:30 p.m. that same day.

She’s described as about 5’3″ tall, with brown skin and black hair. She was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black gym shoes, and may also be wearing a headband with black ears attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-744-8266.