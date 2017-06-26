× Martin Shkreli fraud trial begins today

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Jury selection begins today in the fraud trial of a former pharmaceutical executive.

Martin Shkreli is accused of cheating his former company, Retrophin, out of millions of dollars.

Prosecutors say he used the money to repay investors from two hedge funds in what they called a Ponzi-like scheme.

They also say he used assets to pay off his own personal loans and other debts.

Shkreli has pleaded not guilty.

He sparked outrage in 2015 for hiking the price of a life-saving drug used by AIDS patients by more than 5,000 percent.