Lunchbreak: Tuna poke gluten free bowl prepared by Aloha Poke Company

Zach Friedlander, Co-Founder of Aloha Poke Co.

Aloha Poke Company

www.alohapokeco.com/

4 locations:

French Market: 131 N. Clinton Street, Chicago, IL 60661

Revival Food Hall: 125 S. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60603

Lakeview: 843 W. Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657

Evanston: 630 Davis Street, Evanston, IL 60210

Gluten-Free Bowl

Bowl Ingredients:

1/2 cup of rice (brown or white) or mixed greens

1/2 cup of marinated tuna (sashimi-grade salmon or tofu work well, also)

1/4 cup of edamame, boiled

1/8 cup of ginger, thinly sliced

1/12 cup of scallions, thinly sliced

sliced avocado, to preference – Aloha recommends 1/6 of a whole avocado

sprinkle of sesame seed to garnish

Marinade Recipe

1 cup tamari (gluten-free soy sauce)

2 oz sesame oil

1 oz ponzu

1oz chili garlic sauce

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir; marinate small cubes of tuna for 30 minutes to one hour.

Instructions: