Lunchbreak: Tuna poke gluten free bowl prepared by Aloha Poke Company

Zach Friedlander, Co-Founder of Aloha Poke Co.
Aloha Poke Company
4 locations:
- French Market: 131 N. Clinton Street, Chicago, IL 60661
- Revival Food Hall: 125 S. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60603
- Lakeview: 843 W. Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
- Evanston: 630 Davis Street, Evanston, IL 60210
Gluten-Free Bowl
Bowl Ingredients:
1/2 cup of rice (brown or white) or mixed greens
1/2 cup of marinated tuna (sashimi-grade salmon or tofu work well, also)
1/4 cup of edamame, boiled
1/8 cup of ginger, thinly sliced
1/12 cup of scallions, thinly sliced
sliced avocado, to preference – Aloha recommends 1/6 of a whole avocado
sprinkle of sesame seed to garnish
Marinade Recipe
1 cup tamari (gluten-free soy sauce)
2 oz sesame oil
1 oz ponzu
1oz chili garlic sauce
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir; marinate small cubes of tuna for 30 minutes to one hour.
Instructions:
- Lay a base of rice or mixed greens in a bowl
- Place marinated ahi tuna on top of base
- Arrange edamame, ginger, scallions, and avocado decoratively over the tuna
- Garnish with sesame seed