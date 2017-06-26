Lunchbreak: Gluten-free bowl, prepared by Aloha Poke Co. chef Zach Friedlander

Chef Zach Friedlander
Aloha Poke Co.
Gluten-Free Bowl
Bowl
Ingredients:
1/2 cup of rice (brown or white) or mixed greens
1/2 cup of marinated tuna (sashimi-grade salmon or tofu work well, also)
1/4 cup of edamame, boiled
1/8 cup of ginger, thinly sliced
1/12 cup of scallions, thinly sliced
sliced avocado, to preference – Aloha recommends 1/6 of a whole avocado
sprinkle of sesame seed to garnish
Marinade
Ingredients:
1 cup tamari (gluten-free soy sauce)
2 oz sesame oil
1 oz ponzu
1 oz chili garlic sauce
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir; marinate small cubes of tuna for 30 minutes to one hour.
Assembly:
Lay a base of rice or mixed greens in a bowl. Place marinated ahi tuna on top of base. Arrange edamame, ginger, scallions, and avocado decoratively over the tuna. Garnish with sesame seed.