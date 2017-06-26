Lunchbreak: Gluten-free bowl, prepared by Aloha Poke Co. chef Zach Friedlander

Chef Zach Friedlander

Aloha Poke Co.

alohapokeco.com

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of rice (brown or white) or mixed greens

1/2 cup of marinated tuna (sashimi-grade salmon or tofu work well, also)

1/4 cup of edamame, boiled

1/8 cup of ginger, thinly sliced

1/12 cup of scallions, thinly sliced

sliced avocado, to preference – Aloha recommends 1/6 of a whole avocado

sprinkle of sesame seed to garnish

Marinade

Ingredients:

1 cup tamari (gluten-free soy sauce)

2 oz sesame oil

1 oz ponzu

1 oz chili garlic sauce

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir; marinate small cubes of tuna for 30 minutes to one hour.

Assembly:

Lay a base of rice or mixed greens in a bowl. Place marinated ahi tuna on top of base. Arrange edamame, ginger, scallions, and avocado decoratively over the tuna. Garnish with sesame seed.