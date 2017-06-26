Lake Michigan’s 1st floating water park now open for summer

WHITING, Ind. — A new kind of waterpark is now open on the tip of Lake Michigan.

Right across the border, in Whiting, indiana, is The Whoa Zone — a new, floating playground water park.

The park features slides, trampolines and monkey bars in 8 feet of water.

The $300,000 playground is the first of its kind on the Great Lakes.

Visitors must be at least 7 years old, and admission is $20 for an hour of play..

The park will be open through Sept. 4, weather permitting

More information and tickets at WhoaZoneWhihala’s website