Lake Michigan’s 1st floating water park now open for summer

WHITING, Ind. — A new kind of waterpark is now open on the tip of Lake Michigan.
Right across the border, in Whiting, indiana, is The Whoa Zone — a new, floating playground water park.
The park features slides, trampolines and monkey bars in 8 feet of water.
The $300,000 playground is the first of its kind on the Great Lakes.
Visitors must be at least 7 years old, and admission is $20 for an hour of play..
The park will be open through Sept. 4, weather permitting
More information and tickets at WhoaZoneWhihala’s website
41.679758 -87.494487