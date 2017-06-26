Just Havin’ Some Fun with Jenny McCarthy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Kids On The Block member Donnie Wahlberg joined forces with Generation Rescue for Another Evening with Donnie Wahlberg and Special Guests concert, raising $759,000 to spread awareness and help fund autism treatment for low-income and at-risk families.

The Blue Bloods star's wife, Jenny McCarthy, kicked off the show with a heartfelt speech to fans and announced the groundbreaking, in St. Charles, of a custom built integrative health clinic providing comprehensive treatment for all individuals across the special needs spectrum.

So far, Generation Rescue has provided assistance to more than 750 families in all 50 states, with medical grants of $1.8 million and counting. Kids assisted by Generation Rescue demonstrate improvements in sociability, sensory and cognitive awareness, speech and communication, as well as their health and physical behavior.