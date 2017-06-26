Helena Grace Donald talks about crippling body issues facing young girls today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Throughout her teenage years, Helena Grace Donald suffered terribly from crippling body issues, negative thinking and even full-blown bulimia. She never felt good enough. She thought she would only be happy when she reached the 'perfect size'. But Helena turned her life around, learned how to love food again, to love herself, and find happiness.

She wrote LEARNING TO LOVE THE GIRL IN THE MIRROR: A Teenage Girl’s Guide to Living a Happy and Healthy Life to share the empowering lessons she learned with all the young girls out there who are struggling with negative thoughts and feelings about their bodies and to let them know that they are not alone, especially since extreme body issues and eating disorders are increasingly on the rise among young people. For more information, please visit www.girlunfiltered.com