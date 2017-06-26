× Fire midfielder David Accam enjoys a memorable 24 hours this weekend

CHICAGO – In a busy sports weekend in the Windy City, his accomplishment might have flown under the radar.

But it certainly didn’t for soccer fans – and it certainly didn’t for the Chicago Fire.

For them, this was the weekend of David Accam.

The forward started his memorable weekend by keeping a memorable start to the Fire’s season going at home with arguably his best game with franchise. Accam scored three goals and assisted on another as the Fire shutout Orlando City FC 4-0 Saturday evening at Toyota Park.

It was the first hat trick for the Fire since 2014 and just the eighth in franchise history, while joining just two others in that group to have an assist to got with the goals. In the process, Accam tied his MLS season-high in goals with ten, the amount he had for the entire 2015 season in Chicago.

His effort gives the Fire a seventh-straight home win – second-longest in franchise history – and keeps the team unbeaten in their last nine MLS contests. At 34 points, the Fire sit in second place in the entire league, just one point behing Toronto FC for the top spot.

“We’re more dynamic,” said Accam of the team. “We have players who can play anywhere, out front or in the middle. For us we keep changing and getting ourselves in good positions. We have players who work for each other to help the team win.”

If that wasn’t great enough for Accam, then came some good news for himself on Sunday. The midfielder received the call up from the Ghana National Team to participate in friendlies over the next few weeks.

Accam will be on the field for the team against Mexico in NRG Stadium in Houston on June 28th and then against the United States at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn. He’ll return to the Fire on July 2nd and was the second on the team to be called up to a national team on Sunday, joining midfielder Dax McCarty who got his call-up from the USMNT for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Not a bad weekend for a star that’s growing along with the franchise in a memorable 2017 season.