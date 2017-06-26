× Cubs Game Notes For Monday @ Washington

* The Cubs won five of seven meetings with the Nationals last season, sweeping a four-game series at Wrigley Field while dropping two of three at Nationals Park. The clubs have split their 10 games in the nation’s capital since 2014.

* Chicago was 9-6 (.600) on the road in the month of April but has a 7-15 (.318) record away from home since the start of May after splitting a four-game series in Miami.

* The Nationals won two of three against Cincinnati, bringing their 2017 record to 45-30 (.600). It is the third time the club has recorded 45 or more wins through 75 games in franchise history, and the first since the 1994 Expos were 46-29 (.613). Washington’s +88 run differential and 424 runs are the franchise’s best marks through 75 games all-time.

* Anthony Rizzo and Anthony Rendon are two of seven MLB players with more walks than strikeouts this season. Rizzo has a +10 margin, second in MLB to Joey Votto (+14), while Rendon has a +2 margin.

* Gio Gonzalez has 1499 career strikeouts in 264 career games. Should he record one tonight in his 265th career game he will be the ninth-fastest left-handed pitcher to 1500 strikeouts all-time.

* In his lone career start versus the Nationals on August 8, 2015 while with the Colorado Rockies, Eddie Butler took the loss while giving up four runs (all earned) in six innings of work. In three road starts this year he has a 5.63 ERA.