× Cook County soda tax facts you must know

Here are some facts about the new soda tax that takes effect in Chicago Saturday.

Cook County consumers drink a billion liters of soda every year — 530 million liters in Chicago alone.

When the new tax takes effect, a 2 liter soda bottle will incur a 67-cent tax; and it’s not just for soda.

Any non-alcoholic beverage can be taxed.

That includes syrups for soda fountains, low-calorie drinks, fruit juices that aren’t 100% fruit juice, iced tea and lemonade, and sports and energy drinks.

You should also know that Lake, McHenry, Kane, DuPage and Will counties will not collect the new tax.