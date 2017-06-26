× Community protests sex offender who moved in next door to victim

BRISTOW, Okla. — Residents of a rural community lined a rural highway in Bristow, Oklahoma Saturday, protesting a sex offender who moved next door to his victim.

Danyelle Dyer’s uncle, Harold English, served time in prison for molesting her when she was a child. Now, he’s out and living yards away from her.

“I struggle with the emotions that it brings back and it brings back a lot of things I have put away for years that I don’t want to think about, and that I’ve kind of covered up and not spoken to many people about,” said Dyer, who was protesting along with friends and family in her hometown.

Her brother, Blake, is angry and says this should not be allowed to happen.

“He’s never lived in this town, he’s never worked in this town, he wasn’t raised in this town and he moves in as close as he can to my sister,” Blake Dyer said.

Danyelle is hoping her situation will help change Oklahoma’s law and other state laws as well.

She says the system bans sex offenders from living near places like schools and playgrounds, but neglects to protect the victims from having their abuser in their backyard.

Danyelle’s family is working with state lawmakers to get a law on the books during the next session.