CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy shot and killed around 7:30 p.m. Monday on the Far South Side.

Someone opened fire behind a home at 103rd and Morgan in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition where he died. No suspects in custody.

This comes after a weekend in which 40 people were shot and 4 killed in Chicago.