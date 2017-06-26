× Back from Europe, former Bulls player Jimmy Butler arrives in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – As his future was being decided in Chicago and Minneapolis, Jimmy Butler was enjoying a European vacation.

these london streets making the goon squad look good thanks to @phil.doitall A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

The forward was in London and Paris – even meeting up with Dwyane Wade in France – on a bit of a vacation between his immediate postseason workouts and the beginning of the 2017-2018 season.

As he was over there, Butler’s entire career path changed. The Bulls decided to rebuild by shipping the three-time All-Star to the Timberwolves for Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, and Lauri Markkanen, who was taken with the seventh overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday.

All that was left was the official reunion between Butler and his former coach Tom Thibodeau, who is now leading Minnesota’s NBA team into a new era. That happened on Sunday afternoon at an airport.

The Timberwolves posted this picture of Butler meeting with Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layton. Oddly enough, the forward was carrying a football when he met with the two members of the franchise.

Along with some pictures, the Timberwolves also had Butler tape a message to fans at the airport.

As of Monday morning, the Timberwovles have yet to set an official introductory news conference to introduce Butler as the newest member of the team.