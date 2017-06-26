× As Carlos Rodon returns to the White Sox, Zach Putnam’s season comes to an end

CHICAGO – With rebuilding looming a year ago, there was one thing fans expected to be excited about with the White Sox team that would take the field in 2017.

But even he had to wait a while to finally step on the mound for the White Sox.

Left biceps bursitis kept Rodon out of most of spring training then the majority of April and May, this after he finished the 2016 season with a 7-2 record in the final two months with 70 strikeouts. So much for getting to see a bit of a potential bright future in the present for White Sox fans.

But after four minor league rehab starts, Rodon is finally back in starting rotation for the White Sox as general manager Rick Hahn announced that he will start on Wednesday against the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It marks the end of a long road for Rodon back to the major leagues after initially it was thought the elbow issue would only be a minor problem. But with the White Sox taking a cautious approach, the starter had a slow return to the major league level but does end up returning before the All-Star break.

After coming up to the major leagues in 2015, Rodon said the chance to take a step back may actually help him down the road.

“More focus out there, don’t want to take this for granted,” said Rodon on his time away from the major leagues getting back to health. “When you’re down there, working back from injury, you learn your routine for sure. That’s how you mature. That’s how I mature.”

At the same time, Hahn announced that reliever Zach Putnam will miss the rest of the season and likely some of the 2018 campaign after he underwent Tommy John surgery last week.

Putnam had issues flare up early in the season after appearing in seven games and posting an era of 1.04 in 8 2/3 innings in those efforts.