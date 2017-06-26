× Arkansas inmate recaptured after 32 years on the run

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police say a prison escapee who had been on the run for more than three decades was recaptured after authorities received information about his whereabouts from someone who met him five years after his escape.

The state Department of Correction says 60-year-old Steven Dishman was arrested Sunday at a home in Springdale in northwest Arkansas by local law enforcement and state troopers.

State police Lt. Liz Chapman says a person told officers about Dishman’s whereabouts over the weekend, and he was arrested without incident. Chapman says people who may have known Dishman by a different name are being questioned.

Dishman was serving a seven-year sentence for theft of property and burglary convictions in Washington County when he escaped from the department’s Benton Unit in central Arkansas on May 28, 1985.