For the latest updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
7-day forecast: Hot, humid weather on the way
-
7-day forecast: Rain moves in mid-week
-
7-day forecast: Temps drop Friday, warm and rainy Saturday
-
Sunny forecast to end the weekend before rain moves in
-
Cold and rainy until the weekend
-
Chilly weather for St. Patrick’s Day weekend
-
-
After overnight snow, warm-up on the way
-
Tom Skilling previews the 37th Annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar at Fermilab
-
Mostly sunny and mild week: Skilling 7 Day Forecast
-
90s are back in Chicago, and with it, a chance for storms
-
Chicago getting 1st significant snowfall since December
-
-
Rain and clouds move in for the weekend
-
Chicago area’s first measurable snowfall in months expected tonight
-
First week of spring will start and end with storms