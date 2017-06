Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALIFORNIA -- A group of friends have become internet sensations after recreating the same photo from 35 years ago, every five years.

The five friends get together every five years to vacation to the the spot they all traveled to in high school.

The original picture was taken in 1982 when the high school kids were staying at a cabin at a lake along the California-Oregon border.

Since then, the friends have taken the same trip every five years, always posing for the exact same photo.