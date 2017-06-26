$1M initiative to create public art in all 50 wards

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago has commissioned artists to create murals, sculptures and other works in all 50 city wards this summer and fall.

The $1 million initiative is part of the “Year of Public Art,” a citywide effort to bring art to more public spaces.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel says there are talented artists working across all mediums in neighborhoods all over the city. He says the city’s investment in the projects allows local artists to “share their work with the world.”

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events also is offering a paid internship program. Youth and young adults are working with community groups on public art projects.

All of the artwork will be dedicated during a citywide Public Art Festival scheduled throughout October.