× White Sox Game Notes For Sunday vs. Oakland

* The A’s have been struggling on Sundays this season with a major league worst 2-8 record.

* Avisail Garcia has recorded double-digit multi-hit games for the second straight month.

* Khris Davis, Yonder Alonso and Ryon Healy and have combined for 50.5 percent of Oakland’s home runs this season.

* Sonny Gray has struggled with AL Central foes this season with 0-2 record and 7.04 ERA.

* Derek Holland is boasting a 2.48 ERA and 27 strikeouts through his first five home starts in a White Sox uniform.