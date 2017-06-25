Jared Wyllys discusses the Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There is only way to describe the defending World Series champions as June gets ready to turn to July: Average.

True, the Cubs are a game over .500 after splitting a four-game series with the Marlins this weekend. But they have been hovering around the mark pretty much the entire season as a breakout has still yet to happen.

When might this team finally have a run that reminds them of 2016? Jared Wyllys of the Sporting News and BP Wrigleyville appeared on Sports Feed to discuss that along with other topics on the team with Josh Frydman on Sunday.

To watch Jared's discussion on the show, click on the video above or below.