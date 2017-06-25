From The Tower: A weekend of change in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The world of Windy City sports was a lot different the last time Sports Feed was on the air.

Now, things are quite a bit different.

Jimmy Butler's time as the face of the team as over as John Paxson got the deal he wanted to start a rebuilding process. To do so, he sent the three-time All-Star to the Timberwolves for a pair of youngsters and the seventh pick of the draft - a freshman from Arizona.

That was a major topic of Jarrett Payton's talk with Josh Frydman "From The Tower" on Sunday's show and you can watch that in the video above.

Meanwhile the Blackhawks shook things up by trading away Niklas Hjalmarsson and Artemi Panarin on Friday. In the latter trade, they brought Brandon Saad back to the team two years after they traded him away.

So with the changes along with Marian Hossa's announcement that he's out for next season, are the Blackhawks a viable Stanley Cup contender next season?

Josh and Jarrett discuss in the video above.

Meanwhile the Cubs continued their very average season this weekend in Miami.

Two wins, two losses. A few positives came out of the series along with a few negatives. That's been the story of this season.

Jarrett and Josh discuss the team in the video above.

The White Sox's lost weekend on the field was saved by someone's number that will forever be on the wall at Guaranteed Rate Field.

That's Mark Buehrle, who was there Saturday to get his number retired by the team.

Reaction to that is in the video above.

Walter Payton's number 34 is retired by the Bears at Soldier Field thanks to his many great moments at the venue.

His grandson Jaden just had his first moment at the stadium this weekend.

Jarrett explains in the video above.