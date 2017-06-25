CPD officer, woman hurt in hit-and-run crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer and a woman were injured in a hit-and-run crash on the South Side.

The officer was responding to a domestic dispute in the 6800 block of South State Street, just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

He was questioning a woman, when they were both hit by a speeding car heading North.

The driver of the vehicle kept going.

Police say it was a maroon-colored car.

They are still looking for the driver.

The officer and woman were taken to the hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.