CPD officer, woman hurt in hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer and a woman were injured in a hit-and-run crash on the South Side.
The officer was responding to a domestic dispute in the 6800 block of South State Street, just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
He was questioning a woman, when they were both hit by a speeding car heading North.
The driver of the vehicle kept going.
Police say it was a maroon-colored car.
They are still looking for the driver.
The officer and woman were taken to the hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.