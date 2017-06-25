× Chicago Pride Parade today

CHICAGO – Chicago’s 48th annual Pride Parade starts at noon on Sunday.

The 4-mile route starts in Uptown at Montrose and Broadway then winds its way south to Diversey and Sheridan in Lincoln Park.

Organizers expect as many as one million people to attend the parade.

This year’s theme is “Viva la Vida and Stand Up, Stand Proud.”

There are 150 entries.

You can not bring alcohol along the parade route. Organizers say they’re joining police to help step up enforcement.

There are several street closures and parking restrictions in place.

You can find a complete list of closures here.