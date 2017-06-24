Vigil held for missing U of I student from China

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Members of Chicago's Chinese community gathered with the family of Ying Ying Zhang tonight trying to do everything they can to get the word out and find her.

It was an emotional prayer vigil in Bridgeport, tonight.

Relatives of Zhang speaking through a translator, pleading for her safe return.

They say, Every day gets more difficult.

No one has seen or heard from the 26-year old since June 9th. Surveillance video showed her getting into a black Saturn in Urbana.

The FBI is investigating this as a kidnapping case. And Ying Ying's father and aunt who flew in from China say they have not received any updates from authorities. Earlier this week, at a forum on the U of I campus, FBI officials said the case is a top priority nationwide.

But they didn't release any details because they don't want to compromise the investigation. Zhang is a visiting scholar in the university's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences. Her family says she is considerate and kind and committed to her studies.