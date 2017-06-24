× Red Line service temporarily suspended between Roosevelt and 47th

CHICAGO — Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between Roosevelt and 47th due to a “medical emergency” on the tracks as of 1:43 p.m. Saturday, according to the CTA.

As a result, trains are operating in two sections, between 95th and 47th, and Roosevelt and Howard. This means trains are not stopping at the Cermak-Chinatown and Sox-35th stops at this time.

The CTA suggests taking the Green Line, and says shuttle buses will be available at the affected areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.