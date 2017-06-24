NW Indiana’s longtime Star Plaza Theatre to be demolished

MERRILLVILLE, Ind.— The owners of a 3,400-seat theater in northwestern Indiana that’s featured Bob Dylan, Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock say they’ll demolish the longtime venue after all.

White Lodging announced last August that it would tear down the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville, only to drop those plans in November following a public outcry.

But the company now says the theater will be leveled after a final December show featuring the Oak Ridge Boys.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the country-gospel quartet have played a Christmas show at the venue every year since it opened in 1979.

White Lodging will also demolish two nearby office towers for a 30-acre redevelopment project at the heavily traveled intersection of Interstate 65 and U.S. 30.

All three buildings will come down next summer.