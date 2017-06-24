Chilling video shows man breaking into woman’s apartment, returning after she gets home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Surveillance video captured the chilling scene as a man broke into a Florida woman’s apartment while she was out, and later returned to rob her inside her own home.

Video shows the man first breaking into her apartment and searching it, without his face covered. He then propped open a window so he could easily re-enter the apartment.

The woman says after she came home from a bike ride, she found the man in her home, with his face covered. He took her money, purse, and cell phone before making her return to her bedroom. Fearing the worst, the woman ran to her window and screamed for help.

Neighbors heard her screams and called the police. The man got away.