2 killed in Englewood crash involving man officers say was trying to escape police

CHICAGO - Two people were killed in a crash on the South Side early Saturday morning involving a man officers say was trying to escape police.

It happened just after 1:00 a.m. in Englewood.

Police say officers saw someone fire shots from inside a car in the 5800 block of S. LaSalle St.

While officers were placing the female driver in custody, police say a male passenger hopped in the driver's seat of the car and attempted to take off.

He crashed into another car with two females inside.

It appears the driver of that second car died at the scene, the other woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say charges are pending.