White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Oakland

* This will be the first meeting between the A’s and the White Sox in 2017. Chicago won five of the seven games in this series last season.

* The A’s have dropped 10 of their last 12 road contests. At 9-25 overall, their .265 win percentage is their worst through their first 34 road games since the 1984 season (9-25, .265).

* White Sox pitchers have struggled with their control this season, as their 3.51 BB/9 rate ranks as the third-worst rate in the AL.

* Khris Davis really struggled at the plate in May, batting just .186, but he has upped that average to .280 (23/82) this month.

* Jharel Cotton defeated the Yankees on June 18, snapping his streak of five consecutive starts without a win. Cotton will be looking to win back-to-back starts for the first time in his career.

* Mike Pelfrey is 3-1 with a 1.97 (7/32.0) ERA over his last six starts, allowing just one home run in those 32.0 innings of work. That 1.97 ERA is sixth lowest in the majors since May 20 (minimum 5 starts).