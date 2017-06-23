× WGN’s Dean Richards breaks down the best things to do and see in Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO — This upcoming weekend is jam-packed with activities, including one of the biggest events of the summer.

Sunday at noon, Chicago’s annual pride parade steps off from Montrose and Boradway and winds down Broadway to Halsted, Clark Street and Diversey to Lincoln Park. Look for the WGN float with bozo the clown, Tom Skilling, Dina Bair, Lourdes Duartes and Dean Richards will all be there.

Also, the world`s biggest block party at old saint pats church runs through Saturday with its usual collection of music and tasty Chicago treats to enjoy under the summer sun.

In the south loop, people can give their taste buds a feast with the annual Chicago food truck fest at 16th and Wabash on Saturday and Sunday.

For theater fans, the new production o Rogers and Hammerstein’s ‘The King and I’ just opened this week at the Oriental theater.

In music, Chicago goes country this weekend for the Country Lake Shake.

The three day country music festival runs through Sunday at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island with Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town and Rascal Flats as some of the headliners.

The weekend fun doesn’t stop there. The ‘Mamby on the Beach festival’ will take place at Oakwood beach on the city`s south side. Musical group M.G.M.T takes the stage Saturday while pop rockers ‘Walk the Moon’ headline on Sunday.

At Ravinia, an uncommon concert from Chicago`s own Common. He’s making his Ravinia debut on Saturday night.

And finally, people can relive the glory days of 80`s hair bands, with Def Leopard, Poison and Tesla at the Hollywood Casino Ampitheater in Tinley park on Saturday.