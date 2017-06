Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A boy in Massachusetts has his stuffed animal to thank for protecting him.

The two-year-old was jumping on a bed with his sister when his bounce caused him to fall out a second-story window -- dropping 16 feet to the ground.

At the time, he was holding on to his giant stuffed cow.

Firefighters say the boy could have easily suffered broken bones, but he walked away with a few cuts and scrapes.

The family says he loves the cow and carries it everywhere.