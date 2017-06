Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- There's been a string of robberies in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Four times between June 6th and 15th, people have been confronted on streets or alleys near west Belmont, knocked down and threatened, and their cash and valuables taken.

The holdups occurred on north Racine, north Halsted and north Kenmore.

There are three suspects, including a man wearing a woman's red dress.