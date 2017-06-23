Show us your ‘Take Your Dog to Work Day’ photos!

It’s dog lovers’ favorite day of the year — Take Your Dog to Work Day!

Every Friday following Father’s Day is taken to honor the special pups in your life. To celebrate, we want to see pics of you and your dogs! Please click on the red box to submit your photos — we’ll feature them in a gallery on this page! Note: they will not appear automatically as a producer needs to approve each one.

In the meantime, enjoy these photos we found of pups having a doggone good time at work, or not:

Only 9 a.m. and we already have the best #TakeYourDogToWorkDay shot 😍 pic.twitter.com/xSpZkowOZL — The Brandon Agency (@brandonagency) June 23, 2017

Dooley is struggling with the stress at work today #bassethound #takeyourdogtoworkday A post shared by Amy Conway (@amybubbleconway) on Jun 23, 2017 at 2:42am PDT

Happy #TakeYourDogToWorkDay! Meet Nico and Sally—they've been doing a fantastic job guarding the Steve Heinemann pieces in our offices! 🐶 🐶 pic.twitter.com/7OzN72CddW — Gardiner Museum (@gardinermuseum) June 23, 2017