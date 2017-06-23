Blackhawks bring back Brandon Saad, send Artemi Panarin to Columbus

CHICAGO – Trade winds are blowing on draft day in the Windy City.

After sending veteran defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson to Arizona, the Blackhawks are bringing back a familiar face.

Brandon Saad is headed back to Chicago in exchange for Artemi Panarin.

Can confirm what @FriedgeHNIC is reporting, that Brandon Saad is coming back to the #Blackhawks with Artemi Panarin going to CBJ. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) June 23, 2017

The deal also includes Tyler Motte and the Hawks’ sixth-round pick for Anton Forsberg and Blue Jackets’ fifth round pick in 2018.

So full deal: Panarin, Motte and 6th Rd pick this year to Columbus for Saad, Forsberg and 5th Rd pick 2018 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 23, 2017

Saad spent the past two seasons in Columbus, where he tallied a combined 55 goals and 51 assists.

He was a fan favorite in Chicago during his time with the Blackhawks, playing a pivotal role in their most recent Stanley Cup run.

Kane had two seasons with Panarin and they lit up the reg season. Toews had three seasons w/Saad & won the Cup twice.#Blackhawks — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) June 23, 2017

Artemi Panarin was also beloved, especially for his instant connection with Patrick Kane on a line that produced highlight reel goals on an almost nightly basis.

Panarin's agent, Dan Milstein, got ahold of Artemi before he left on a fishing trip. Milstein said trade was a surprise. #Blackhawks — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) June 23, 2017

But the Bread Man was expensive, carrying a $6 million cap hit on an already financially-strapped roster.

Saad costs as much as Panarin, but is younger and will be under the Hawks control through 2021.