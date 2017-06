× Police searching for 13-year-old girl missing from Logan Square

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help in the search of a missing girl.

13-year-old Kaiden Jones was last seen Tuesday June 20th leaving her home in the 1600 block of North Francisco avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood. She failed to return home.

She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If people have any information, please contact the police Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.