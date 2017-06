Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO-- On the same day the NHL draft begins in Chicago, the Blackhawks showed off the team's new community training facility.

Located just two blocks south of the United Center, the building will have training rinks for both the team and the community.

Helping out on #NHLDraft coverage today, and the first stop is a tour of the new #Blackhawks practice facility. pic.twitter.com/IFntu35IxA — Brian Sandalow (@BrianSandalow) June 23, 2017

The team also is spending $3 million on hockey equipment to help families who can't afford it.

The training center is scheduled to open in mid-December.