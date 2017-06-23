× Former suburban library employee charged with sexually abusing girl

ELK GROVE, Ill. — A former employee at the Elk Grove Village Library is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and indecent solicitation of a child.

Robert Thulin, 64, is accused of befriending a young girl and her family.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office says he took her shopping and during a car ride, sexually abused her.

He later invited the victim into his home for sex.

His actions were discovered by a third party who came across a love letter he wrote to the girl.

Bond for Thulin was set at $75,000 with his next court appearance in mid-July.