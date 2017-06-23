Fans react to Bulls trading Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Bulls were the big story Thursday night during the NBA draft.

They've traded away Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he'll be reunited with ex-Bulls coach, Tom Thibodeau.

In exchange, the Bulls get Kris Dunn, last year's 5th overall pick, and Zach Lavine, who is coming off a knee injury.

They also got the Timberwolves' number 7 pick. With the acquired number 7 overall pick the Bulls selected 7-footer Lahri Marn Kanen. The Finland native only spent one year at Arizona but he and Kevin Durant are the only players to record at least 69 three pointers and 266 rebounds in their freshman year.

Fans WGN spoke to seemed mostly upset to see Butler go, with some expressing frustration over losing a "franchise player."

Butler's personal trainer tweeted about the trade, expressing frustration with Bulls general manager, Gar Forman,

0-82.worst culture in the league.I met drug dealers with better morals then their GM. He is a liar and everyone knows — Travelle Gaines (@travellegaines) June 23, 2017

Forman says he did not lie to Butler about anything and John Paxson, VP of Bulls' operations, called it a cheap shot.