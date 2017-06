Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELGIN -- A pair of teenagers thought they were pulling a fast one when they tried to pass off pancake mix as a kilo of cocaine.

The joke was on them when they learned the buyers were undercover Elgin Police.

18 year old Rafael Osorio and 19 year old Jamie Anselmo are facing felony drug charges.

Police say they agreed to sell a kilo of coke to undercover officers for 27,000 dollars.

They packaged the pancake mix in plastic and tape to make it look like illicit drugs.