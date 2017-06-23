Dean’s Reviews: ‘Transformers: the Last Knight,’ ‘Beatriz at Dinner’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Kong: Skull Island’, ‘The Last Word’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘The Promise,’ ‘Born in China’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘The Circle’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Logan’, ‘Table 19’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Life’, ‘CHiPs’, ‘T2 Trainspotting’
-
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Ghost in the Shell’, ‘The Boss Baby’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Going In Style’, ‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Snatched’, ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Alien: Covenant,’ ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Long Haul’
-
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell no Tales’, ‘Baywatch’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘The Mummy,’ ‘Megan Leavey’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Cars 3,’ ’47 Meters Down’