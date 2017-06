We’re showing some pride this year with four ‘L’ cars wrapped in the rainbow flag—look for 'em on the Red Line! #RideWithPride #Pride2017 pic.twitter.com/euFrFAqwqe — cta (@cta) June 23, 2017

CHICAGO –CTA is showing support for the Pride Parade this weekend. There are four ‘L’ cars in rainbow colors that will run on the Red Line to, “to show our commitment to equality and inclusion,” officials said.

.@CTA is showing its #Pride this weekend! Four 'L' cars in rainbow colors will run on the Red Line to celebrate #Pride2017 #ChicagoisOne pic.twitter.com/UvDiiprrnd — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) June 23, 2017

The CTA will be increasing rail service this weekend, expecting huge crowds for the parade.

For more information on tickets, rail service, and other information regarding this weekend: http://www.transitchicago.com/prideparade/